One more hike, then pause

Net-net, the developments created expectation of less monetary policy aggression from systemically important central banks and reduced external pressure on emerging market central banks. Although the rate hike cycle in emerging markets is nearing its end, domestic conditions will determine how quickly it will happen across countries. India’s inflation has remained above RBI’s comfort zone. In the past 12 months, consumer inflation has hovered below Mint Road’s upper tolerance limit of 6% only on two occasions, and printed 6.4% in February. We do expect inflation to come down to 5% in fiscal 2024 in our base case from around 6.8% in FY23, but the risks to this forecast are tilted upwards. Core inflation has stuck around 6% and may not come down significantly as there is pressure on companies to pass on the incremental input costs to consumers. Assuming crude prices at around $85 per barrel, we see fuel inflation softening from a high base of about 10% in fiscal 2023.

