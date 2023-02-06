RBI may hike rate by 25bps; will it be last in this series?

According to our assessment, with or without this rate hike, core inflation should start to ease from April-June below 6%, and average about 5.5% in FY24; therefore, a rate hike could be avoided at this juncture, as the risk-reward of further rate hikes is more tilted against growth compared to inflation. Our medium-term forecasts show that core inflation will continue to moderate over the next quarters, along with a sequential moderation of growth momentum, which is consistent with findings of past empirical research.