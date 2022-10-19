RBI may need a revised strategy to anchor inflation expectations4 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 10:37 PM IST
- Patterns of household expectations of price rise are indicative of a need for better communication
The world is struggling with higher-than-desirable inflation. Central banks are raising interest rates aggressively. But the battle to rein in inflation is not merely about central bank policy instruments. It is also about what we as consumers expect. And what we expect can make all the difference to macroeconomic outcomes. How does this work? What does it mean for central bank policy? What is the evidence on Indian consumers’ price perceptions?