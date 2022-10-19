RBI may need a revised strategy to anchor inflation expectations

First, household inflation expectations have always been higher than actual inflation since 2016. Second, they have never fallen below the upper limit of RBI’s inflation target of 6%. Such a pattern of household inflation expectations would be of concern. Third, household inflation expectations align closely with their perception of current inflation. Fourth, households do not seem to update their perceptions much when new data becomes available. For example, in July 2021, the median household inflation expectation for a year ahead was 11.5%. When RBI did the survey a year later in July 2022, the median expectation for the same month was still at 9.3%. This is despite retail inflation during the previous 12 months being much lower, between 4.6% and 7.3%.