RBI policy: navigating the West Asia crisis

Choosing the right tools

So which front of this storm should monetary policy focus on, and which fire should be doused first? The answer lies in the nature of the problem and who has the right tools. The inflation issue is driven by a supply-side shock from the surge in fuel prices, at a time when the economy has excess capacity. This is reflected in persistently low core CPI inflation and a current account deficit below 1% of GDP for the past three years. A rate hike will depress demand but not address the supply shock. Moreover, the West Asia crisis poses downside risk to growth, which should become visible in the coming months.