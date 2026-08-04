As the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convenes for its August meeting, persistent global geopolitical uncertainties continue to cloud the macroeconomic outlook. However, the RBI's recent, decisive actions to boost dollar inflows are already showing strong results.
MPC can judiciously use its tolerance band to look past temporary, supply-driven inflation spikes
SummaryRate hikes are more likely to be reactive than proactive, becoming a real possibility only if core inflation sustains above 4.5% in a broad-based manner.
As the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convenes for its August meeting, persistent global geopolitical uncertainties continue to cloud the macroeconomic outlook. However, the RBI's recent, decisive actions to boost dollar inflows are already showing strong results.
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