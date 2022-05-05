RBI MPC deploys a bazooka in order to tame inflation

What now, going forward? The MPC will look to raise the real repo rate up to 0% or above, closing the gap between the nominal repo rate and expected inflation, probably in FY23 itself, or in early FY24. Although inflation is likely to remain a problem at least for some months, we believe the MPC and RBI will not raise the repo rate in a pre-set path; the tightening will be driven by data and evidence. There is too much uncertainty pervading the future outlook. As it is, rate tightening by G-10 central banks will force a global growth and trade slowdown, already forecast by the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and the World Trade Organisation. Steep domestic tightening may slow growth momentum beyond levels consistent with taming inflation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}