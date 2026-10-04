RBI MPC: beginning of a short and calibrated hike cycle

First, the prospects of a near-term resolution to the West Asia conflict, which had appeared plausible a couple of months back, have again faded. Brent crude prices have risen by about 23% since then, averaging over $95 per barrel and materially exceeding the RBI’s oil price assumption of $90 per barrel for 2026-27. Globally, activity indicators have generally been resilient, while inflation staying elevated, if not inching higher.