Yet another pause in repo rate? It's a close call for MPC
The trajectory of CPI inflation after October remains upward-sloping. Moreover, the latest downward revision in the CPI inflation forecast for FY26 is entirely tax-cut driven. This suggests that a status quo for the repo rate may be the appropriate outcome.
The monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to announce its policy decision on 1 October. While the expected sub-3% inflation for fiscal year 2026 (FY26) would typically have implied space for another rate cut, a status quo may be more opportune in light of the developments since the committee's last meeting in August.