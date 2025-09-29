Yet another pause in repo rate? It's a close call for MPC

While the average CPI inflation for FY26 is likely to print around 2.6%, and October 2025 may mark a fresh low, the subsequent trajectory remains upward sloping. Moreover, the latest downward revision in the CPI inflation forecast for FY2026 is entirely tax-cut driven, and will be associated with higher demand, not driven by the weak demand in the economy. This suggests that a status quo for the repo rate may be the appropriate outcome in the October 2025 policy review, in what is likely to be a rather close call.