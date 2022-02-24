RBI must address three important questions before digital rupee launch

The third question is that of privacy and security. A direct model of CBDC, where customer accounts (or wallets) are all handled by the central bank, will not only give the government access to people’s personal spends but create a single point of attack which will make the system more vulnerable to cyber security attack. Protocols and safeguards regarding which organizations will be able to access sensitive CBDC payments data, and for what purpose will that data be used, must be in place before India goes ahead with its digital currency plans.

