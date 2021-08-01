RBI must come clean where it stands on climate change

The first is India’s unique and differentiated position in the climate change battle when compared with developed nations. Rich countries and their institutions are marching ahead with their agenda of net zero emissions by 2050, which is at odds with India’s developmental challenges. A recent conference on the financial sector’s climate change related risks—Green Swan 2021, organized jointly by Bank for International Settlements (the central bank for all central banks), NGFS, the International Monetary Fund and Bank of France—was mostly a rich country affair, with very little representation from island nations which face inundation threats from rising sea levels, or, sub-Saharan African nations where climate change threatens agriculture-based livelihoods. RBI will have to leverage its NGFS membership to access global best practices, but will also have to tweak the framework to suit India’s development imperatives. In addition, it will also have to act as a champion for other developing and poor nations by developing an alternative but sustainable model.

