RBI on Covid-19: From inflation over growth to inflation and growth

But the big takeaway is the shift in the RBI gaze from inflation to growth. No, RBI did not say this explicitly, but with central banks you have to read the smoke signals. Central banks are known to understate things, to be subtle rather than direct and to hint at things to come rather than give definite statements. It would not be incorrect to say that central bankers will call a spade an instrument for mild to medium intervention in the quest to uncover the secrets of the earth. They take subtlety to other world levels, for example, when the US Fed is ready to buy from the primary dealers, “a strange fluttering tone" of musical notes F, followed by E and then D, waft through the terminals (as documented by Neil Irwin in his book The Alchemists: Inside the Secret World of Central Bankers) to indicate that the central bank is in the market! The dealers then have 45 minutes to place their bids.