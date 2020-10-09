RBI policy likely to shape market expectations

In the October policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to provide its first quantitative assessment of the damage to growth in FY21. There are likely to be two opposing considerations from the growth angle. One, the extent of monetary stimulus that would have probably been justified in the early part of the lockdown to stabilize things, would need to be tapered down gradually as activity levels are back up to 85-90% of pre-covid levels and expected to improve further. On the other hand, there is certainly a permanent damage to the demand side that would necessitate monetary policy to remain supportive for a longish period. We think in the October policy, the focus will remain on the latter objective, but some signs of normalization of policy might already be at play, as we discuss below.