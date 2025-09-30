Operation Transmission: Time now for a surgical strike

The reaction from banks to rate cuts has also been logical. To ensure that their profit metrics and returns to shareholders are not diluted, they tried to dampen the immediate impact of the rate cuts on their profits. What was not in their control was the EBLR portfolio that repriced instantaneously, eroding margins in a material manner. To recoup some of the margin dilution, banks resorted to cuts in savings deposit rates (unforeseen in the last 15 years) as a first defensive measure. The second reaction of banks was to try and increase credit spreads wherever they had pricing power. Sanctions of new facilities to ‘neo-corporates’ have likely seen credit spreads expand (anecdotal evidence amid lack of proper data) as the second defensive measure. The benchmark rate at which these facilities are sanctioned would be lower than before, but the spread over the benchmark rate may have increased. Interestingly, MSME, being the highest net interest margin-accretive sector, has seen a spike in bank credit growth to approximately 20%.