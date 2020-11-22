RBI’s impossible duality: Policy clarity versus whimsy

Yet, one question refuses to go away: Will RBI similarly force the government to write off its capital while resolving a state-owned bank that runs out of options, of which there are bound to be some? This is where black-and-white rules enter the grey zone. Just as the government’s shareholding cannot be compared with a private individual or enterprise, the central bank’s complete menu of actions cannot be pre-determined, leaving it with limited flexibility to adapt to changes. So, while the IWG report has afforded RBI fluidity of action in dealing with American/global depository receipts, where the ultimate beneficial ownership is hazy, there should have been some clarity on how to deal with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) or private equity, where a similar veil shrouds the final beneficial ownership. Apocrypha suggests how some Indian investors have used FPIs or private equity vehicles in the past to indirectly influence bank board decisions, especially on chief executive choices or other strategic issues.