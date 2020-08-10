RBI should let business houses set up and run banks in India

In recent weeks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been in the news for several reasons. A former governor and deputy governor released their books blaming the government, for the most part, for the problems that India’s financial sector faces. They absolved the institution they served of any responsibility in the matter. Then, RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept interest rates unchanged after a meeting that was probably the current panel’s last, as its four-year term draws to an end. Hence, there were analyses of the trajectory of inflation in India over the past four years, with the implicit suggestion that correlation between RBI’s inflation- targeting regime and inflation performance is causation. The central bank announced a one-time debt restructuring. It also enhanced the loan-to-value ratio of gold loans to 90% after the price of gold reached a historic high. Finally and importantly, RBI appears to have shut the doors on India’s corporate houses wanting to set up banks, pointing to governance challenges.