RBI signals it's now at cruising altitude
07 Apr 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Rapid economic and geopolitical changes continue to cloud inflation, growth outlooks
There was some speculation whether today’s MPC meeting would see governor Shaktikanta Das for the first time needing to break a tie on the direction of interest rates with his vote. However, what we saw was a convergence on concerns rather than a divergence on worries. The committee’s decision to pause, albeit with a warning that the decision was only for now, is indicative of where RBI and the committee members see the balance of risks.