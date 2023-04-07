RBI signals it’s now at cruising altitude

‘Uncertainty’ seemed to be the key theme and was invoked four times by governor Das in his statement – and not without reason. India, along with other major EM economies, faces a multitude of uncertainties emanating from China’s rapid re-opening, banking sector issues in developed economies posing financial instability risks, and OPEC’s recent decision to cut crude oil output, among other developments. Rapid economic and geopolitical changes continue to cloud inflation and growth outlooks. There was thus a good reason for caution, as is also evident in the governor’s statement that the “global economy is now witnessing a renewed phase of turbulence…overall outlook thus remains dynamic and fast evolving".