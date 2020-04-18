Covid-19 has altered life as we know it, heralding unprecedented times in every way. While the lockdown has led to economic activities across sectors coming to a standstill, earlier this week the International Monetary Fund slashed the India's growth rate to 1.9% from its previous forecast of 5.8%. Even with this, India will remain ahead in growth rate compared with global peers.

In its second press conference since the nationwide lockdown because of the covid-19 outbreak, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced additional measures to support the economy and revive growth momentum.

These measures announced by the RBI were primarily aimed boosting liquidity, expanding credit flow and easing the stress in the banking and financial services sector. Over the last few weeks the RBI has been engaging with players in the financial services sector and Friday's announcements comprehensively addressed most of the sectoral concerns. The good part is that the RBI Governor has kept the door open for more interventions in case there is a need.

Easing financial stress

Provisions announced for non-performing assets and stressed accounts such as the extension of the resolution plan for NPAs by another 90 days (and an allocation of a total of 300 days for finalizing a resolution plan for stressed assets) will give respite to the financial services sector. Banks and NBFC’s have been allowed to retain standard assets which were overdue by the end of February at standstill state for ageing if the deferment has been offered on those assets. This is a significant change and will stem the flow of these customer accounts into the NPA category.

Boosting liquidity, credit flow

NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs have been facing challenges in raising funds. One of the focal points of the RBI announcements was the proposal to conduct a second round of targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) worth ₹50,000 crore. The main objective of the TLTROs is to facilitate access to reliable medium-term funds for NBFCs and other financial institutions and to ensure there is a continuous flow of liquidity. The utilization of at least 50% of this has now been allocated for small and mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs. This is a welcome step and will help in provide additional flow of credit to this sector. It will also insulate the NBFCs from any undue liquidity pressures or interest rate shocks. For NBFCs with a strong parentage and a healthy book, these measures will provide impetus to their business operations, facilitating a smoother flow of money to the final borrower.

Reduction of the reverse repo rate by another 25 bps to 3.75% is also a positive and will ensure banks lend more instead of parking funds with the RBI.

RBI has also provided more money to Nabad, Sidbi and NHB at low interest rates for on-lending to financial intermediaries.

The RBI initiative to provide special refinance facilities of ₹15,000 crore to Sidbi, ₹25,000 crore to Nabard and ₹10,000 crore to NHB is reflective of the approach to address specific challenges faced in the MSME, agriculture and housing sector. This should provide relief for the already distressed and cash strapped entities and help them cope with the slowdown.

Governor Shaktikanta Das was also positive in his approach towards the future with a prediction of regular monsoon and even with respect to high production of foodgrains. We hope to come out of these trying times stronger and look forward to a quick recovery once the economy opens.

(Rajiv Sabharwal is MD and CEO Tata Capital.)