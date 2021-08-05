RBI’s monetary policy stance will balance growth revival

We continue with our 9.5% FY22 real GDP growth forecast, although there are emerging signs of an upside. In the near term, economic recovery seems stronger than earlier anticipated, given the narrative of economic scarring during the second wave. Axis Bank Composite Leading Indicator Index shows activity revival in July almost at March levels. Rains had been a concern, but the deficit now is largely covered across most geographies. Sowing for a couple of crops (oilseeds, pulses) is still lagging, but the gap looks to be closing. Demand recovery signs are strong. July manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reads 55.3 (vs 48.1 in June), to a large extent export-led. July auto sales reported mostly double-digit growth. Even CV sales (especially LCVs) are recovering, despite issues with BS-VI transition. Dealer calls suggest that consumer durables demand remains robust, particularly from tier-1 and 2 cities. Residential housing demand remains strong across metros and large cities.