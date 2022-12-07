RBI’s monetary policy statement should have offered more clarity4 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 10:18 PM IST
Its latest review offered no clear policy direction and this ambivalence could risk failure on both inflation and growth fronts
Its latest review offered no clear policy direction and this ambivalence could risk failure on both inflation and growth fronts
The just concluded meet of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is noteworthy for reasons that go well beyond the immediate, one of them being its oblique hint of the beginning of a ‘pivot’ (reversal in policy). So, even as it reduced the pace of increase in the policy repo rate to 35 basis points (taking the repo rate to 6.25%), rather than 50 basis points, as in the three previous meetings commencing June 2022, the meet was marked by several ‘firsts’.