RBI’s monetary policy statement should have offered more clarity

So, the MPC can overshoot and harm growth. That is a risk that all central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, run once they allow the inflation genie to escape from the bottle. But if inflation is the central bank’s enemy number one, there is no option but to tighten monetary policy and pursue it to its logical end. Regardless of its consequences for growth! It is then for the government to ease the pain for those who can’t bear it. Trying to kill two birds with one stone may be a smart proverb; but it seldom works in real life. Not when it comes to central banks charged with inflation targeting, like RBI. That’s more likely a recipe for failure—on both the inflation and growth fronts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}