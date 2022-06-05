RBI’s research agenda could serve as overdue apologia

Second, private investment has remained tepid despite RBI keeping benchmark interest rates at record lows for a prolonged period now. This flies in the face of continuing commentary for more than a decade that low interest rates were indispensable for a private investment revival. Conversely, the low interest rate regime has only helped the private sector’s debt repayment capacity without improving its appetite for increased investments. Even if we leave out the past two years of the pandemic, it is evident that the private sector has been sitting on the fence.

