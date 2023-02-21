RBI’s ‘seventh horse of the sun’ is an analogy that does not work
Its latest economy update appears to have fallen for letting an illustrative idea shape the narrative
Analogies often make written text more readable. The regular reports put out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are usually soporific, but that’s not the case with its latest issue State of the Economy report released last week. Its authors, including deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra, compare the Union budget for 2023-24 to the Suraj ka Satvan Ghoda (the sun’s seventh horse). This analogy makes an otherwise dreary read interesting.