Analogies often make written text more readable. The regular reports put out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are usually soporific, but that’s not the case with its latest issue State of the Economy report released last week. Its authors, including deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra, compare the Union budget for 2023-24 to the Suraj ka Satvan Ghoda (the sun’s seventh horse). This analogy makes an otherwise dreary read interesting.

Regular readers of Hindi literature would know that Suraj ka Satvan Ghoda is a book by Dharamvir Bharati, a celebrated editor of Dharmyug magazine. It was first published in 1952. Four decades later, Shyam Benegal made an eponymous movie based on the book.

The RBI authors make this connection in the report: “In Indian mythology… the sun’s chariot is drawn by seven horses… The seventh horse represents dreams, aspirations and the future. It is said that even if the other six horses are injured or exhausted, the seventh horse can take the sun’s chariot to its destination… In our view, the Union Budget 2023-24 is the seventh horse of the sun."

The authors expect this seventh horse to ensure that the Indian economy “will decouple from macroeconomic projections of current vintage and also from the rest of the world". There are three reasons why this is supposed to happen. First, the budget’s thrust on capital expenditure. Second, the exploitation of new technologies such as digitization. And third, the seizing of India’s demographic dividend.

Most post-budget commentary has talked about the government’s increased focus on capital expenditure (capex). This creates assets, which in turn create economic growth. Total capex for 2023-24 is budgeted at ₹10 trillion or 3.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), against 2.7% of the GDP in 2022-23. This seems like a significant jump. But is it?

As economists Nikhil Gupta and Yaswi Agrawal of Motilal Oswal write in a recent research note, the government’s capex includes ₹1.38 trillion of loans and advances to states. This needs to be subtracted from the total simply because it will eventually be counted as capital expenditure of states. Second, the government has decided to infuse ₹52,937 crore in order to keep Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd going. This isn’t exactly capex in the strictest sense, as it simply keeps a zombie firm going.

Third, the Centre’s capex doesn’t include the planned capital expenditure of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). From this, we need to subtract any extra budgetary resources categorized as capex. As the Motilal Oswal economists point out: “From an economic perspective, what matters are the combined capital outlays of the central government and CPSEs."

Once these adjustments are made, the overall capex of the Union government works out to 3.8% of GDP. This is higher than 3.5% of GDP in 2022-23. Nonetheless, it’s lower than the capex figure of 4% of GDP in 2019-20.

The covid pandemic started towards the end of 2019-20. Clearly, the capex increase over this period is not as much as it has been made out to be.

Further, the RBI report talks up the potential in exploitation of new technologies such as digitization. While digitization has been a great boost, ultimately it largely works on top of infrastructure that already exists, by letting people make payments faster and more efficiently, for example. Hence, there’s only so much digitization can help.

Finally, the RBI report talks about seizing the country’s demographic dividend, a story that fund managers and stock market gurus have been selling for the past two decades. The report talks about doing this by “skilling youth and teachers". Any serious discussion on seizing the demographic dividend would have at least gone into how India’s female labour participation rate, which is among the lowest in the world, can be improved. Indeed, that’s a big way to seize India’s demographic dividend: create more jobs so that more women can take on paid work. As per World Bank data, the female labour participation rate in India was 19% in 2021. It was 31% in Saudi Arabia, 35% in Bangladesh and 70% in Vietnam.

Also, the report makes no mention of the K-shaped economic recovery that’s on and visible across a lot of data—everything from two-wheeler and car sales to work demanded by households under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, impact of inflation on households, performance of smaller businesses and so on. Basically, the big are becoming bigger.

To conclude, one of the first things that any rookie journalist is taught is to think of the headline first and then write the story. The reason is straightforward. Most newspaper stories don’t have much space and thinking of the headline first helps in writing a more focused piece. Nonetheless, the flip side is that sometimes the headline becomes the story, where the journalist ignores everything and anything that goes against the headline.

India’s central bank, in using its Suraj ka Satvan Ghoda analogy, has become a victim of the same phenomenon, by largely ignoring everything which goes against the headline.

The thing is, journalists who write for newspapers often have space limitations. What’s RBI’s excuse?

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.