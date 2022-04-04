RBI’s shift in stance imminent

The economic context has dramatically changed since the last review by the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI in February. Risks from the omicron variant, which proved to be mild, have been quickly replaced by geopolitical risks. The dovish stance was premised on retail inflation gliding to 4.5% in fiscal 2023, with the second half print at 4%. But that scenario is unlikely to play out now, given that crude and commodity prices have surged after the Russia-Ukraine conflict.