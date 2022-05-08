RBI’s unscheduled rate hike was a likely hat-tip to globalization

This is where RBI’s timing matters. First, with the Ukraine crisis stretching out longer than expected, higher food and fuel prices now seem deeply entrenched. Second, if the market predicts that the Fed will continue to persist with 50-basis point rate hikes over the next few months, along with an aggressive retrenchment of its balance sheet, portfolio investors might swap emerging market assets with dollar assets. This is bound to imbue short-term exchange rates with some volatility, which could then feed through higher imported prices into domestic inflation, further complicating India’s current economic challenges. As economic activity resumes, imports of petro-products have been rising both in value and volume terms. The Indonesian ban on export of crude edible oil to India is sure to add to price pressures.