Last 7 June, Narendra Modi announced that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (Prime Minister’s Project for the Welfare of the Poor), 800 million Indians would receive free rations until Diwali. Think about that number. India’s population is almost 1.4 billion. So this programme acknowledges that 800 million Indians—nearly 60%—are so poor that they need free food for months. The news made headlines, but it wasn’t new. Eight months earlier, in October 2020, Modi announced that India had provided free rations to 800 million poor Indians for the previous several months—from the earliest days of the pandemic.

These pronouncements say profound things about India, though leave that for later. For now, here’s something else that Modi said that day: “During the coronavirus crisis, many kinds of discussions are going on around the world about starvation and malnutrition." He was right. The pandemic was a disaster for much of the world, but particularly for low- and middle-income countries. In India, about 120 million migrant workers lost their jobs overnight and had to walk hundreds of kilometres home. Elsewhere, living standards nosedived and food was suddenly out of reach. So India wasn’t the only country that sought to help their worst affected people; around the world, governments distributed aid to about 1.5 billion people.

For example, take the Togolese Republic in Africa. In May 2020, a University of California professor, Joshua Blumenstock, wrote in Nature about a zoom call he had with Togo government officials. (“Machine learning can help get covid-19 aid to those who need it most", Nature, 14 May 2020, go.nature.com/3IAhAUr). They estimated that 500,000 households in the country would need help. They wanted to send cash payments - $20 per individual - to such folks. But as Blumenstock wrote, “Togo lacks good data on the economic situation of specific households, and certainly has no way of collecting this information in the middle of a pandemic." This is because much economic activity in countries like Togo is based on home-grown produce and such informal transactions are hard to track. So was there some other way to find people most in need of this help, and quickly? Blumenstock’s intriguing suggestion: use cellphones. In Togo, they were a vital cog in the Novissi programme that put cash directly in the hands of nearly a million affected people (bit.ly/3tCEcQf).

Blumenstock used the Togo experience to write another paper for Nature with several colleagues (“Machine learning and phone data can improve targeting of humanitarian aid", Nature, 16 March, 2022, go.nature.com/3qzKRsh). “Our approach," they wrote, “uses traditional survey data to train machine-learning algorithms to recognize patterns of poverty in mobile phone data; the trained algorithms can then prioritize aid to the poorest mobile subscribers."

This was a two-step process. First, they looked at existing survey data that asked about ownership of various assets: electricity, car, telephone, TV and more. This data is assumed to be a “ground-truth measure of wealth". They aggregated this data for square blocks of territory, 2.4km on a side. This produced a broad estimate of the relative wealth on each such block.

With this, learning algorithms can work with hi-res satellite imagery to make an educated guess at the relative wealth of every such block in the country. There’s more to say here, but leave that for another time. Second, cellphones are now ubiquitous in every country, and that suggests how useful they can be - first, for learning about a population, and second, as a way to deliver aid.

Togo’s two cellphone service providers produced detailed data on how subscribers use their phones. There are privacy concerns here, to be sure. In this data are the subscribers’ actual numbers and other “potentially sensitive information such as ... their network and cell tower locations". Some safeguards were set in place, but Blumenstock acknowledges that “there are still open concerns."

That apart, learning algorithms went to work on this cellphone data as well, matching against the earlier block data. The researchers could estimate the “average daily consumption" of each cellphone subscriber, and were able to predict their wealth—or lack of it. The idea was, of course, to identify the poorest in each district, the ones most eligible for the aid. For this, each cellphone user got a “poverty score" based on how they used their phone.

In comparison to other methods to accomplish the same thing, using phone data in this way “substantially reduces errors of exclusion (true poor who are mistakenly deemed ineligible) and errors of inclusion (non-poor who are mistakenly deemed eligible)". So, the data had its uses, especially in identifying the right targets. In locating potential beneficiaries, it consistently outperformed other strategies, particularly among the extremely poor. This is important in Togo, where more than half the population is under the poverty line of $1.90 per capita per day.

There were some interesting sidelights. If the Government simply transferred money to the poorest people by occupation - in Togo those are agricultural workers - that does slightly better at reaching the most needy than esoteric phone-based methods. Still, that may not always be a viable strategy. Also, what if the programme shelved the machine-learning techniques and targeted subscribers who had the lowest cellphone bills? Well, the machine-learning model comfortably outperformed this lowest-bill model. Besides, what’s to prevent a subscriber who is otherwise ineligible for these benefits from buying a cheap phone and not using it at all? Should that make her eligible?

It also turns out that the data used to “train" the model must be regularly updated. If it is over about 18 months old, the model performs less accurately. In fact, its performance is then on par with other methods to do this targeting - which suggests that the model must indeed be regularly trained with fresh cellphone data.

All in all, there’s enough here to suggest that cellphone penetration is now wide enough that we can use the devices as Togo did: identify the poorest people there, the ones most in need of aid in the time of a pandemic, and deliver aid to them through their phones. You can imagine other ways to learn from patterns of cellphone usage, or changes in those patterns. Something as simple as determining the location of the user from the data, for example, could help find those who live in an area hit by a tsunami. Or what if some people are suddenly using phones much less after another natural disaster? What can that tell us? There will be other pandemics, no doubt. There will also be innovative uses of technology to lessen their impact on us. I’ll raise a cellphone to that.

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun.

