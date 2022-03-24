Reach out and touch someone

All in all, there’s enough here to suggest that cellphone penetration is now wide enough that we can use the devices as Togo did: identify the poorest people there, the ones most in need of aid in the time of a pandemic, and deliver aid to them through their phones. You can imagine other ways to learn from patterns of cellphone usage, or changes in those patterns. Something as simple as determining the location of the user from the data, for example, could help find those who live in an area hit by a tsunami. Or what if some people are suddenly using phones much less after another natural disaster? What can that tell us? There will be other pandemics, no doubt. There will also be innovative uses of technology to lessen their impact on us. I’ll raise a cellphone to that.