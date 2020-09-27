Read aloud to laugh out loud in this weird age of masked mirth

So I woke up this morning, noted all the bad news in the newspapers, took my dogs out for their morning walk, and thought: What the hell. I asked my daughter: What’s the funniest story you’ve ever read? She said (very serious person, worried about the future of the world and all that stuff): Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde. So my wife and I had the most fabulous morning reading out the play to each other, laughing and sharing a sort of joy that seems to be a thing of the past in these times.

Try it. Really.

And then I reflected: What are the funniest stories or books that one has read? Stories that you can return to and just laugh yourself silly? I called the brightest people I know.

“Bright" means you have to play the theme music of Magnificent Seven when you call them. We decided to limit ourselves to English.

For me, the crown goes to James Thurber’s More Alarms at Night. If you don’t laugh out loud every time you read it, you should order a census taker, fava beans and a bottle of Chianti. Thurber’s brother Roy decides to have some fun, and at three in the night, shakes his father awake, and says: “Buck, your time has come." Of course, no one in the Thurber family had ever been called Buck. Chaos ensues, with unintended and insane consequences. Please read it. Aloud. The virus will cower before your guffaws.

I am confining myself here to fun for fun’s sake. So no Shaw, Catch-22, Vonnegut. Therefore, Mark Twain. It’s a lot of trouble selecting just one of his stories, but I settled for How I Edited An Agricultural Paper. The topic is obvious. I quote: “The excited listener sprang towards me to shake hands, and said—‘There, there, that will do. I know I am all right now…When I first read it in the morning… notwithstanding my friends who kept me under such strict watch, but now I believe I am crazy, and with that I fetched a howl that you might have heard two miles, and started out to kill somebody—because, you know, I knew it would come to that sooner or later, and so I might as well begin…. I burned my house down and started. I have crippled several people, and have one fellow up a tree, where I can get him when I want him. But I thought I would call in here as I passed along…; and now it is certain, and I tell you it is lucky for the chap that is on the tree… Good-by, sir; you have taken a great load off my mind. My reason has stood the strain of one of your agricultural articles, and I know that nothing can unseat it now.’"

Of course, Wodehouse has to figure, but from that vast treasury, how do you select one story? After deep discussions with friends, I had a selection. Shashi Tharoor, who has read every one of his 70-odd books, may differ, but Bertie told us, “As Shakespeare says, if you’re going to do a thing, you might as well pop right at it and get it over", and I will not argue with Stratford’s Will. So the choice came down to The Clicking of Cuthbert (“No novelist any good except me! Sovietski—yah! Nastikoff—bah! I spit on zem all…PG Wodehouse and Tolstoi not bad. Not good, but not bad. No novelist any good except me."); Uncle Fred Flits By, where the elderly cool cat forces Pongo Twistleton to act as a deaf veterinarian who stammers in his sign language (genius!); The Amazing Hat Mystery (which I leave the readers to solve); and Lord Emsworth and the Girl Friend (the sweetest story that Wodehouse ever wrote). Or you could just read Gussie Fink-Nottle’s speech presenting the prizes at Market Snodbury Grammar school in Right-Ho, Jeeves!

From stories to novels. Strangely—or not—the answer was easily agreed upon by the jury. A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole, published 11 years after he committed suicide because the book was rejected by every publisher he sent it to. In 1981, it earned him a posthumous Pulitzer Prize.

The novel was finally published through the efforts of Toole’s mother and the writer and academic Walker Percy. In his introduction to the book, Percy wrote: “Toole’s greatest achievement is Ignatius Reilly, intellectual, ideologue, deadbeat, goof off, glutton, who should repel the reader with his gargantuan bloats, his thunderous contempt and one-man war against everybody—Freud, homosexuals, heterosexuals, Protestants, and the assorted excesses of the modern times." Ignatius Reilly knows it all, and he hates the all of it. It’s splendid beyond description.

A personal episode. I had lent my copy of A Confederacy of Dunces to my best friend Tilak, who left it behind on a plane after a Delhi-Bangalore flight. That’s okay, I told him. Those were pre-Amazon, pre-Flipkart days, books were not available at the click of a mouse. And A Confederacy of Dunces was difficult to find since it was no Stephen King bestseller. Tilak searched and got me a copy—perhaps from overseas. Because he decided that I should have this book for always. That is the true value of books and friends.

Yes, value. And in these strange times, funny books are worth a bit more. The last thing we need is to drink the cup of life and find a dead beetle at the bottom (Courtesy: Pelham Grenville W). Try reading, aloud The Importance of Being Earnest. Or Winnie the Pooh. The things you may find!

Sandipan Deb is a former editor of ‘Financial Express’, and founder-editor of ‘Open’ and ‘Swarajya’ magazines

