Read aloud to laugh out loud in this weird age of masked mirth

I am confining myself here to fun for fun’s sake. So no Shaw, Catch-22, Vonnegut. Therefore, Mark Twain. It’s a lot of trouble selecting just one of his stories, but I settled for How I Edited An Agricultural Paper. The topic is obvious. I quote: “The excited listener sprang towards me to shake hands, and said—‘There, there, that will do. I know I am all right now…When I first read it in the morning… notwithstanding my friends who kept me under such strict watch, but now I believe I am crazy, and with that I fetched a howl that you might have heard two miles, and started out to kill somebody—because, you know, I knew it would come to that sooner or later, and so I might as well begin…. I burned my house down and started. I have crippled several people, and have one fellow up a tree, where I can get him when I want him. But I thought I would call in here as I passed along…; and now it is certain, and I tell you it is lucky for the chap that is on the tree… Good-by, sir; you have taken a great load off my mind. My reason has stood the strain of one of your agricultural articles, and I know that nothing can unseat it now.’"