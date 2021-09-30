Reading good books can solve many problems of democracy

But even if I’m right about literature, are physical books really so important? Can’t digital texts convey the same complexity? Although the jury is still out, evidence suggests that reading on the screen isn’t the same as reading on page. Studies consistently show that readers of physical books comprehend them better than those who read the same texts digitally. These results hold even among students who prefer reading digitally rather than physically. The frequent prediction that differences would fade as a generation people grew up reading digitally has so far not been borne out by experimental evidence. I’m not against e-readers—I use my Kindle a lot—and researchers believe that many of these challenges will turn out to have technological fixes. But even if all the measurable deficiencies of digital reading can be eliminated, our democratic difficulty will remain great if we continue to avoid difficult and challenging literature. What matters is not just how well we read, but what we read.