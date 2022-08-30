Real estate bubbles are very easy to inflate but difficult to prick5 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 10:03 PM IST
Super-cheap credit pumps up home prices but central banks are wary of taking deflationary action
Super-cheap credit pumps up home prices but central banks are wary of taking deflationary action
Listen to this article
Last Friday, Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, re- iterated in a short speech the importance that the Fed was placing on bringing down inflation to 2%. In order to control inflation, the Fed will keep trying to push up interest rates. With rates going up, people and firms will consume and spend less money than in the past. This will control demand and help contain inflation.