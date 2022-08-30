Real estate bubbles are very easy to inflate but difficult to prick

It will also lead to higher equal monthly instalments on home loans. In fact, that has already been happening, but despite that, home prices remain strong. There has been a bubble in home prices in the US since the beginning of 2021. As per the S&P-Case Shiller US National Home Price Index, real estate prices have been rising at 18-20% per year since June 2021 and until May, the latest data point available. Such a nationwide price increase wasn’t seen even in the period 2004 to early 2006, when a huge real-estate bubble built up in the US. The highest annual increase in home prices during that cycle stood at around 14.5% in September 2005.