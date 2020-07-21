Opinion | Real estate will cost up to 50% less, minus bribes

To see why real estate is so grossly overpriced in India, we need to look at the way this asset has been used by the system to garner undue wealth. The story starts at the release of land for residential purposes by the state. When the land use rules change, there is usually a small group of insiders who get to know in advance (or trigger the change in laws) and buy up the land at throwaway prices. An exponential price escalation begins the moment the land use is changed. Once the builders come in to bid for the land, the next round of machinations and circle of graft begins. Once the developer get the land, a feeding frenzy starts with court cases to stop the project. The builder has to pay off the noise makers or wait for the glacial judiciary till he runs out of money. He has borrowed money and is sitting on a running meter—he needs to build and sell fast. The next round of feeding happens with those who hold the stamps of approval for the many clearances a project needs. The builder, politician (or families of politicians) and babu triangle gouges enough out of the project that unless the builder prices it at a certain rate, he won’t make money. One World Economic Forum estimate puts the cost of graft in real estate at 10-30% globally (read here). This number is likely to be much higher in India—closer to 50%.