Real issues have taken a back seat in high-pitched poll battle

We Indians always love theatrics, but it was not expected that the political drama and gimmicks would reach such an extent. This is why West Bengal is occupying the top position in the headlines, whereas other states are seen bubbling up in the background. However, they are no less important. If I start discussing the importance of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry elections, then this space will prove to be inadequate. It is painful that even there, serious issues are missing. Leaders are either making exaggerated accusations or indulging in some kind of political stunt to make their feat go viral. Photos of top BJP leaders dining with farmers or Dalits made headlines, along with pictures of Rahul Gandhi trying to impress voters with push-ups in Tamil Nadu and Priyanka dancing with local women in Assam. Will this improve the condition of the farmers? Will Dalits be part of the mainstream with this? Or will the condition of women change and will most of the people who are malnourished be able to perform push-ups?