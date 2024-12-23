Reality check: Too many outcome shapers seem to be in need of one
Summary
- The ivory tower is all too real. It explains a key deficiency in well-intentioned but useless analysis. It’s too distant from ground realities—as seen in a recent discussion on rural women’s empowerment.
Most of one wall was a high-tech digital screen. The very large room was designed for meetings that many would join online. The opposite wall was glass, through which you had an unobstructed view of 30km out from the 20th floor office of this multilateral institution, which was co-hosting the meeting along with a sensible organization.