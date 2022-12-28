Real-time penalties would help deter traffic violations5 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 11:50 PM IST
The road accident that caused the death of a leading Indian industrialist a few months ago has been discussed a lot. But in the past few weeks, an intriguing behavioural facet has emerged that could be relevant to that car crash. According to newspaper reports, the driver of the car was issued 11 e-chellans for over-speeding between 2020 to 2022. This in turn raises many new questions. Why did 11 notices not help deter the driver from speeding above the notified limit of that stretch on that fateful day? What type of punishments will help change the behaviour of drivers on our roads?