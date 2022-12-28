Real-time penalties would help deter traffic violations

A paper titled ‘Analysing Traffic Violations through e-challan System in Metropolitan Cities’ by R. Mishra and others of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi and IIIT Hyderabad provide some insights on India’s road safety problem. This paper was based on a detailed study of traffic violations in the cities of Ahmedabad and New Delhi through an analysis of e-challans issued in Ahmedabad and New Delhi. This study showed that increasing the penalty amount for violating traffic rules had an effect only for a very limited period of time. In Delhi and Ahmedabad, the new Motor Vehicles Act which effected drastic increases in the penalty for traffic violations was implemented on 1 September 2019. As compared to August 2019, Delhi data shows a 45% decrease in average e-challans that were issued in September. So, no doubt, raising the penalty did have an immediate effect. But the effect did not last long. Within a month, behaviours went back to normal. By November, the average growth rate in traffic violations climbed to 8% per day. Just three months after the new rules, December saw the highest average e-challans per day in 2019.

