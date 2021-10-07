Recalibrating emergency easing measures

Given this macro backdrop, there is some merit in considering a 15bps reverse repo hike now because of two reasons—one fundamental and one technical. We have to appreciate that RBI took two exceptional emergency measures during the first wave—widening the repo and reverse repo rate corridor to 65bps from the normal 25bps and pushing the effective overnight rate closer to the reverse repo rate rather than the repo rate as mandated by the monetary policy framework. The economy still needs policy support, but is not any more in an emergency situation. So, the process of withdrawing the two emergency measures can be started now in a finely calibrated way.