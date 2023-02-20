Receivables are the biggest burden on small businesses

The Union Budget for 2023-24 has proposed an amendment to Section 43B of the Income Tax Act. The purpose of this amendment is to help small businesses that are at the mercy of their big customers. Those big guys seem to leave no stone unturned in denying timely payments to their small vendors. Admittedly, this tax amendment is an indirect way to help reduce the small guy’s problem of delayed receivables. By one estimate, the aggregate outstanding payments due to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) is close to a whopping ₹10 trillion. Those guilty of this inexcusable delay include both public and private sector companies. The sheer interest burden annually on these small businesses would be close to ₹1 trillion, which is a deadweight burden around their neck. The proposed amendment to Section 43B says that payment to an MSME as a tax deduction will be allowed only if actually paid, and not shown as accrued payable. Or else the entire amount will be treated as income and taxed accordingly. It remains to be seen whether this deters big businesses from delaying payments to their small vendors. Since tax declaration is only at the end of the financial year, big corporates may still get away with delayed payments. Still, it is a step in the right direction. The new insolvency code introduced in 2016 also had a provision that non-payment of an amount as low as ₹100,000 could trigger an insolvency process. During covid, this threshold was increased to ₹10 million, meaning it was substantially out of bounds for most MSMEs to threaten insolvency proceedings for payment defaults. In any case, the “event of default" under the code requires many tick marks even before the law can move.

