Redo seventh schedule to clarify Centre-state domains

The intrusion by the Centre into the domain of states began with the formation of the Planning Commission in 1951, the so-called “original sin".Over the years, through a mechanism called “centrally-sponsored schemes", the Centre exercised de facto influence on many areas of development, ranging from water, education and forestry to employment and health, which were all in the policy domain of states. The states may not have complained initially, as the Planning Commission was seen as an additional conduit of funds, which supplemented their own budgeted outlays. But this was an illusion. In the aggregate, if a sum came through one channel, that much less came through another, i.e., the constitutionally-mandated Finance Commission. However, the dependence on central funds for development activities kept growing. Along with those funds came conditions. This had the effect of a straitjacket. For instance, in MGNREGS, the central scheme prescribes even the minutest details of how projects are to be implemented, leaving very little discretion to local authorities. If there is a central diktat that all payments are to be made into bank accounts, or that biometrics be used for attendance to prevent fake muster rolls, it would ignore local realities and all scope for local innovation. This overly centralized approach also reeks of a lack of trust. In 2013, the then chief minister of Gujarat once complained against this “Big Brother" attitude of the Centre and its disregard for the federal structure. He said that central schemes were too rigid, and often resulted in greater financial burden on the states. When money was needed for irrigation, the Planning Commission would give it for social schemes. This would rob states of their autonomy. It is symptomatic of how over the years the classification codified in the seventh schedule has got blurred in practice.