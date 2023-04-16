Reforming multilateral lenders is an uphill task2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:22 AM IST
The Singh-Summers panel looking to reform the IMF and World Bank must contend with muscular Chinese tactics and the pathologies of US politics, apart from the usual inertia
Just when former Indian bureaucrat N.K. Singh is sitting across the table from former Harvard University president Larry Summers to discuss ways of reforming multilateral development banks (MDBs), such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, there comes a reminder that overhauling such institutions would also need a closer look at both geopolitics and the domestic political dynamics of the world’s leading nations. The proposed reforms are unlikely to be linear, achievable with the push of a button. Fortunately, the Singh-Summers talks—initiated as part of India’s G20 presidency for 2023—are kicking off around the same time as the Fund-Bank’s annual spring meetings with finance ministers and central bank governors from across the world. One vexed issue that has seized attendees is the indebtedness of poor countries, which escalated during the pandemic—Zambia, for example, defaulted on its external debt—and has become unmanageable after the Russia-Ukraine war. In this mix, China’s negotiating strategy and role as a major creditor country holds out lessons for the future of MDB reforms.