Reforming multilateral lenders is an uphill task

China’s emergence as a large creditor and its hard-nosed bargaining tactics on the restructuring of loans has all the hallmarks of the sovereign commercial debt crisis of the 1980s. According to a 2020 article in the Harvard Business Review, the Chinese state and its subsidiaries have lent over $1.5 trillion—which works out to over 5% of global GDP—in vanilla loans, structured debt and trade credit to about 150 nations across the world. With sovereign debt defaults now a reality, there were demands (and expectations) that China take hair-cuts and provide some concessions to indebted countries. China’s counter-offer on the table at the Fund-Bank meetings, asking the World Bank to also take losses along with other creditors in a global debt rejig, took others by surprise. China’s demand demonstrated its intransigence on two counts. One, Fund-Bank loans are concessional in nature and are earmarked for nations in trouble with no other borrowing option. Chinese loans are essentially commercial, with market-linked coupons and repossession clauses. Second, no matter how desperately the world’s multilateral institutions need reforms, it is a huge stretch and an unfair comparison for China to put itself on the same pedestal as MDBs.