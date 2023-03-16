Refugees need snappy homes instead of flimsy shelters

In 2020, at the height of the covid pandemic, I was approached by a dear friend and senior from college with a complex problem statement: How do we build a house that weighs less than half a tonne, can be put up and knocked down in less than 6 hours, by less than 6 people, using nothing but the simplest of tools, while also providing a dry, warm and secure place to live. I didn’t know it at the time, but we would essentially be attempting to re-imagine the entire space of relief housing for displaced refugees. For the longest time that I could remember, what truly excited me about life and motivated me to get up in the morning was the idea that I was perhaps contributing to something larger than myself that was not only impactful, but could have outsized impact. At this time, I was a little over a year into my first job as an operations manager at Procter & Gamble, and while battling covid to keep my team safe, delivering challenging operational results and being away from my family for what was now the tenth month, I signed on as chief operating officer at what would become Nostos Homes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}