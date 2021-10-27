Refusal to take the knee before a match is no worthy act of dissent

There is another stirring image. In 1936, as a German shipyard has finished building a ship about to set sail from Hamburg, hundreds of men, possibly workers, raise their right arms for the Nazi salute. The image is black and white, but it has a menacing overtone, foretelling a grim future. In the top right corner of the photograph we see a man with a frown on his face and with his arms folded firmly. He is not going to join the crowd. His name, it is believed, is August Landmesser. In 1991, a German newspaper found the photograph and published it, and August’s daughter Irene Landmesser came forward saying that the man who refused to salute was her father. Landmesser had joined the Nazi party in 1931, but he had fallen in love with a Jewish woman. They were not allowed to marry, but they had children. He was arrested for ‘rassenschande’, or dishonouring his race, and jailed, his wife was sent to a concentration camp, and after his release, he was drafted in the war. He went missing in action and is believed to have died in the war. He had refused to be complicit in Nazi crimes, refused to comply.