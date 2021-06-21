Regional parties see a chance to expand footprint

The grand old party is passing through a deadly phase of confusion. Far from creating new leaders, it does not even have the capacity to handle its own clan. While the party high command was trying to wake up from its slumber in Manipur and Goa, the BJP seized power. Had the Congress formed the governments in these states, it would have sent a positive message to the party leaders who were desperate after the 2019 debacle. But no lessons were learnt. Firebrand Navjot Singh Sidhu did not get the requisite ‘respect’ after the victory in Punjab and, now, just before the assembly election, he is hell-bent on breaking the party.