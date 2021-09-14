Regular banks could lose $60 billion to cybercash highways

Is this a pie in the sky? Digital currencies are coming, but they aren’t exactly here yet. Among major economies, China’s e-CNY plans are the most advanced. Other nations are mostly still at the design table, or running pilots. Electronic IOUs, which the general public can obtain via smartphones and other devices and spend just like cash—without needing a bank account—can enhance financial inclusion and ward off cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. But these tokens will lack the complete anonymity of physical cash.