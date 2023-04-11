India needs a principles-based approach to regulate AI4 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:23 AM IST
Let’s define the contours within which AI should work so that we balance its risks with the returns it could offer
Last week, amid all the buzz and hoopla around artificial intelligence (AI), an open letter authored by a few notable individuals threw a bucket of cold water on all the excitement. Apparently inspired by a letter from the Future of Life Institute, it raised fears that AI would threaten jobs in the country and hinted at the doom that would befall us if we did not immediately regulate it.