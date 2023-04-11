India needs a principles-based approach to regulate AI

From what we have seen so far of generative AI, it is capable of unpredictable emergent behaviour that often has no bearing whatsoever on the programming it received. These systems are adaptive, capable of making inferences far beyond what their human developers might have envisioned. They are also autonomous, making decisions that often have no corelation whatsoever with the express intentions of their human creators. And are often executed without their control. If our regulatory solution is to hold the developers of these systems personally liable for this emergent behaviour, they will be forced to shut down any further development for fear of the liabilities they will have to suffer on account of the very emergent behaviour that is its strength.